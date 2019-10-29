Watch The Preview For What’s To Come On Season 6 Of ‘Silicon Valley’

The preview for the rest of “Silicon Valley” season six is pretty great.

The show just returned for its final run on HBO, and the premiere couldn’t have been much stronger. All our favorite characters are back for one final ride. (REVIEW: ‘Silicon Valley’ Season 6 Gets Off To A Strong Start With ‘Artificial Lack Of Intelligence’)

Judging from the preview for the rest of the season released by the network, I think fans of the show are in for one hell of a ride.

Give it a watch below.

This season of “Silicon Valley” has the weight of the world on its shoulders. We’re talking about wrapping up one of the best shows ever made.

The characters in the HBO hit are unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Somehow, the show managed to humanize the tech industry.

Now, we’ve got just the sixth and final season left. If that doesn’t have you juiced, then I’d ask what the hell you’re doing with your life.

Make sure to tune in on Sunday nights on HBO to watch it all unfold one last time. It’s been a hell of a ride, and I can’t wait to watch the conclusion.