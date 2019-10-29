Man Shoots At Attacker In Wild Viral Video

One attacker had to learn the hard way not to mess with people who own firearms in South Africa.

In a viral video posted to LiveLeak, a guy with a gun can be seen getting out of a BMW to approach two guys standing in a driveway.

That's when things went south for the attacker. The moment he raised his weapon, one of the guys in the driveway pulled out a gun of his own and opened fire.

Watch the absolutely insane exchange below.

My friends, this is what we like to call a little karma. If you roll up on somebody's house and you're strapped, don't be surprised when they open fire on you.

I'm pretty sure that's the natural reaction. Believe it or not, people don't like it when they're relaxing and people roll up on them with guns.

Fortunately, it looks like this gunfire exchange wasn’t as bad as it could have been. It appears like both sides walked away unscathed.

Given how it looked like things were going to go, these two should count their blessings.