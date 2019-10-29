‘Soviet-Style Process’: Scalise, Jordan Rip Schiff Over Alleged Obstruction Of Witnesses

Republican congressmen ripped into House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Tuesday following a White House national security officer’s testimony regarding the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told reporters Tuesday that the impeachment inquiry is a “one-sided, Soviet-style process.” The Louisiana Republican, joined by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, added that this was the only impeachment inquiry “in the history of our country” that was taking place behind closed doors and under such strict rules.

The two lawmakers attacked Schiff after Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony Tuesday, where he was expected to talk about how he objected to and reported concerns about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They accused Democrats of blocking witnesses from answering questions.

“This is an impeachment inquiry. And, in fact, Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s resolution confirms that it’s an impeachment inquiry, yet every other impeachment inquiry we’ve had have in the history of our country – all three – have allowed both sides to call witnesses,” Scalise told reporters. “Have allowed the White House to participate. That’s not happening right now.”

“They’re trying to impeach a president behind closed doors without due process,” he continued.

Jordan added that Schiff prevented lawmakers from asking about who the witness spoke with, and asserted that the chairman “has prevented the witness from answering certain questions we have during the deposition.”

“Adam Schiff said ‘no, no, no, we’re not going to let him answer this question,” Jordan said. “Look, Democrats run out and say, ‘oh, the Republicans are trying to figure out who the whistleblower is.’ We’re trying to figure out who the witness is.”

The Ohio lawmaker noted that knowing who the witnesses are is important so that America “can get the facts” and “the truth.”

“It seems interesting to me that chairman Schiff is so sensitive,” Jordan said.

Schiff objected to a line of questioning from Republican lawmakers Tuesday, with Democrats contending that it was an effort by conservatives to figure out who the whistleblower is, CNN reported. Republicans pushed back and said they were simply trying to get information on who Vindman spoke with. (RELATED: White House Official Who Listened To Trump Call Set To Back Up Many Of Whistleblower’s Claims: Report)

