Alabama Favored By 8 Points Against LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favored by more than a touchdown against LSU for their game November 9.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide are favored by eight points against the Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Point spreads already set for next week’s battles of the unbestens via @betonline_aghttps://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu Penn State 6.5 at Minnesota Alabama 8 LSU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 29, 2019

This is so wildly disrespectful to LSU that it’s mind-boggling. Eight points? Are you kidding me? Who is making up these lines?

A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Oct 13, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

This game is going to be closer than eight points. I can pretty much guarantee you that much. LSU isn’t losing this game by more than a touchdown.

Hell, the Tigers might not be losing this game period. With Joe Burrow slinging the rock back there for the Tigers, anything is possible.

They are playing great football right now, and it’d be foolish to just buy into the Alabama hype without asking questions.

A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 27, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

I might have to smash +8 here for LSU. I’m honestly stunned right now. Is there anybody on the planet who honestly believes Alabama is winning by more than eight?

I think the answer to that is no. I think the answer is an overwhelming no. LSU might lose, but they’re not going to get pushed around at all.

+8 might be the most confident I’ve ever felt about a line, and that’s before we even know how healthy Tua will be.

A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 26, 2019 at 6:46am PDT

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. I have a feeling most of you will agree with me.