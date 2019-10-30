LSU Vs. Auburn Got More Than 7 Million Viewers On CBS

LSU vs. Auburn put up some monster TV ratings this past weekend.

According to Richard Deitsch on Tuesday, LSU's big win over Auburn got 7.175 million viewers on CBS. It was previously reported that the Ohio State/Wisconsin game was the most watched game of the weekend, but it looks like LSU's victory overtook it in the latest numbers.

Most watched CFB games last weekend: LSU-Auburn (CBS): 7.175 million viewers

Michigan-Notre Dame (ABC): 6.754 million

Ohio State-Wisconsin (Fox): 6.649 million — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 29, 2019

Once again, the TV ratings for college football are simply mind-boggling. How could anybody look at these numbers, and then try to argue that we don’t love the sport.

A game played in the afternoon on CBS had more than seven million viewers, and two more games on the same day had more than 6.5 million viewers.

The numbers are honestly stunning.

Alabama and LSU are set to meet November 9, and the ratings for that game might be through the roof. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if it turned out to be the most watched game of the regular season.

We’re talking about two of the best teams in America meeting for an SEC conference game. That’s got ratings gold written all over it.

If the Tigers from Baton Rouge beating Auburn put up more than seven million, then the game against the Crimson Tide will do even better.

You can watch LSU and Alabama play at 3:30 EST on CBS November 9. My feeling is that most college football fans will tune in for at least a little bit.

There’s no way they couldn’t. This is college football we’re talking about!