John Brennan Claims Bureaucrats ‘Protect Our Liberties, Freedom, & Democracy’

Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan apparently believes that it is the unelected government officials who keep American democracy safe.

In a Tuesday tweet, Brennan applauded the “courageous patriots” throughout the military and civil service who supposedly keep democracy safe.

“As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy. May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face,” Brennan tweeted in an apparent reference to the current impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy. May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face. https://t.co/QcrbJ0XtQ6 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 29, 2019

That prompted Fox News host Tucker Carlson to comment, “Got that? Unelected bureaucrats uphold, wait for it, democracy. Elected officials subvert democracy. In John Brennan’s Orwellian world, the most pressing and imminent threat to this republic is voters.” (RELATED: Revelations About CIA’s Kremlin Spy Expose Brennan, Clapper’s Hypocrisy)

United States Attorney for the district of Connecticut John Durham intends to interview Brennan as part of the counsel’s probe into why Obama-era government officials began an investigation into imagined ties between Russia and the Trump presidential election campaign. The news that Durham’s probe has reportedly transformed into a criminal one prompted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to suggest he would not accept the results of the investigation.

There is considerable hostility between the president and Brennan — who is now a paid MSNBC contributor and consistent critic of Trump. The president revoked Brennan’s security clearance in August 2018. (RELATED: Ex-CIA Director Brennan Accuses Trump Of Treason Following Putin Summit)

After touting the Mueller investigation as something that would be an explosive revelation for the Trump administration, Brennan backed away from his rhetoric upon the release of the Mueller report.

“Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election. I think that is good news for the country,” Brennan said when asked by MSNBC about the report’s conclusion that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.