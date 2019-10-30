Darren Rovell Tweets That ‘NCAA Football’ Video Game Is Not Close To Returning

It sounds like “NCAA Football” might not be returning anytime soon.

Following the NCAA’s decision to allow athletes to profit from their likenesses, many people hoped this meant the super popular college football video games would return.

A new one hasn’t been released since 2013. Fans have been begging for a new one, and it looked like we finally had some hope on the horizon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, it sounds like it might be awhile before we get a new edition. Darren Rovell tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the return of the super popular games was still a “long way away.”

Before today, EA had explored doing a college video game again, but couldn’t get far because no lawyer would sign off on it being worth the financial exposure. Today, we are a step closer. But we are still, I’m afraid, a long way away. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2019

This is what people have been fearing. We’re more than halfway through the current college football season. While we all want another game, having one figured out by next season is just a very short time window.

That’s before we even dig into the issue of how it’d get done. Yes, the NCAA will let people profit from their likenesses, but nobody seems to have any idea how that’ll actually be implemented.

Until we know what that actually looks like, I doubt EA will release another game.

Now, do I think we’ll eventually get another game? Yes, but I just don’t know when that’ll be. This whole process is going to take time.

Fortunately, we’re moving in the correct direction.