DeVos Speaks Out About Nation’s Report Card: ‘This Must Be America’s Wakeup Call’

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos criticized the state of American students’ education Wednesday, saying the United States is in a “student achievement crisis.”

DeVos referred to the 2019 Nation’s Report Card, a national assessment of U.S. students’ academic understandings and abilities released Wednesday. The report found that between 2017 and 2019, reading and mathematics scores lowered for all students except for mathematics scores for fourth-grade students. (RELATED: Children Stare Up Drag Queen’s Miniskirt During Drag Performer Library Story Hour)

“Every American family needs to open The Nation’s Report Card this year and think about what it means for their child and for our country’s future,” DeVos said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The results are, frankly, devastating. This country is in a student achievement crisis, and over the past decade it has continued to worsen, especially for our most vulnerable students.”

DeVos warned that “this must be America’s wakeup call.”

“We cannot abide these poor results any longer,” the secretary of education said. “We can neither excuse them away nor simply throw more money at the problem.”

DeVos explained that the Trump administration has “a transformational plan” that aims to expand education freedom and help students “break out of the one-size-fits-all system” and “unlock their full potential.” (RELATED: ACLU Told CA Teachers To Help Students Obtain Abortions Without Parental Notification, Video Reveals)

“They deserve it. Parents demand it. And, it’s the only way to bring about the change our country desperately needs,” she said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.