Report: Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Could Be Getting Married ‘Within The Year’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly could be married “within the year” and sources said they don’t expect a “big engagement” for the popular couple.

"It was clear within a few months of Gwen [Stefani] and Blake [Shelton] becoming a couple that this was for keeps, it's now just a matter of when and where," a source shared with Page Six in a piece published Wednesday about the judges on NBC's "The Voice."

"We're all expecting a wedding soon," the source added. "I don't think there will be a big engagement, but they will have an intimate wedding — I would say within the year they'll be married."

The insider continued, “They’re both very much family people, Gwen’s extremely close to her family who live in California, and Blake has become part of their family.”

As previously reported, the 50-year-old pop singer and 43-year-old country singer first meet as judges on the popular reality competition show in 2014 following divorces from their spouses.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long,” Shelton shared in June of the couple’s four year anniversary coming up with People magazine. “It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time.”

Last year, Stefani addressed whether the two will get married and said there was “zero pressure” to take things to the next level.

“There is zero pressure. I think when there’s trauma — the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, and to get to a place where you find somebody that’s, like, your best friend — that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life,” the “Rich Girl” hitmaker shared.

“I think we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she added, before admitting that despite that, she thinks the Shelton is her “forever.”