HBO Cancels ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Starring Naomi Watts

HBO has killed a planned “Game of Thrones” prequel starring Naomi Watts.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following on Tuesday afternoon:

The untitled Game of Thrones prequel from Jane Goldman is not moving forward at HBO. Said to focus on the “Age of Heroes” and the first-ever battle between man and White Walker, Goldman’s project — which had filmed a pilot over the summer — will not be advancing to series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. According to sources, Goldman e-mailed the cast to share the news. HBO, as it typically does on projects in development, declined comment.

HBO has put a sword through one "Game of Thrones" sequel and is going ahead with a different one all in 24 hours.

The one that has been killed off was supposed to star Naomi Watts, and was supposed to take place “thousands of years before the events of Thrones,” according to the same THR report.

The one HBO actually opted to pursue is about House Targaryen. It doesn’t seem like anybody has any idea why the Watts’ one isn’t happening, but we should probably trust HBO.

They gave us several great years of “Game of Thrones.” Yes, we all know the ending was trash, and we already covered that today.

Still, I’m going to trust HBO’s judgement. If they’re going with “House of the Dragon,” then I’m trusting HBO’s call.

The only shame is that I wish we could just have it all. My guess is the network had to decide where to focus its resources.

Clearly, they chose to go a different direction. In a perfect world, we’d get it all instead of just getting one. Oh well, I guess that’s life.

At least we’re getting something. Let’s hope it lives up to our insanely high expectations.