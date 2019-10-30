Hilary Duff Shares First Day Production Photo Of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series

Actress Hilary Duff has given fans a first look at the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot.

Duff shared a photo of herself on set Tuesday, according to a report published by Page Six. The actress is currently filming the first season, which will be available on Disney+.

“Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain,” Duff captioned the photo of herself. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Hilary Duff On The Internet)

Disney+ also shared a sneak peek on the social media site.

“Alpaca your bags!” the streaming service captioned the post. “Lizzie McGuire, an original series coming soon to #DisneyPlus, is heading to the Big Apple for the next chapter in Lizzie’s story. Check out this exclusive photo from the first day of production.”

Duff originally starred in the Disney Channel hit from 2001 to 2004. In the reboot, fans will get to take a look at Lizzie McGuire’s life as a 30-year-old adult living life in New York City. The show will feature an animated Lizzie, just like the original.

Original cast members have joined the show including Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas.

As a big fan of the original “Lizzie McGuire,” I cannot wait to see what Disney put together for the reboot. I’m assuming she will be dealing with the same kind of adult issues that most of her original fans are facing today.