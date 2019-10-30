Bud Light Releases Commercial Of Man Hit By Ball Who Didn’t Drop His Beer

Bud Light released an awesome commercial Tuesday night during game six of the World Series between the Astros and Nationals.

The beer company released a short video of Jeff Adams being hit by a ball during game five of the World Series and not dropping his beer.

Bud Light captioned the video, “Pain is temporary, glory is forever.” Give it a watch below.

I honestly find it so funny how this dude is blowing up, and he deserves to. When faced with the opportunity to cower, he chose a different path.

He chose to hold onto his two Bud Lights tightly, and refused to drop them as the ball crushed his chest. If that doesn’t make you an American icon, I don’t know what does.

Update: We are in contact with our hero. He’s wearing this beauty to Game 6. pic.twitter.com/CobFG9q8kC — Bud Light (@budlight) October 29, 2019

It’s also smart marketing for Bud Light to jump on this one. It’s funny, it went viral and people absolutely love it. They’d be foolish to not get behind Adams’ heroic act.

It’s also earned Bud Light a ton of free advertising. According to Darren Rovell, Adams going viral has gotten the company north of $7 million in free advertising.

JUST IN: @budlight is sending “beers over baseball” guy, Nationals fan Jeff Adams, to tomorrow night’s Game 6 in Houston. They’ve also made him a shirt. Media value to Bud Light, according to @ApexMarketing, was $7.2 million. pic.twitter.com/fvP2bz2PoH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2019

We’ll see if he’s around for game seven. At this point, you’d think he’d have to be.