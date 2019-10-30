Kevin Hart Shares Recovery Update After Suffering Severe Injuries In Car Accident

Comedian Kevin Hart shared footage from his recovery Tuesday on Instagram.

The video follows Hart’s recovery after he nearly died in a car accident in September, according to a report published by Page Six.

“When God talks, you got to listen,” Hart said in the video.

The car crash occurred on Sept. 1. Hart’s friend Jared Black was driving at the time and another woman was in the car as well. Black reportedly accelerated during a turn on a winding highway in Los Angeles and lost control of the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

The car crashed into a tree, according to authorities.

Hart reportedly fractured his spine in three places during the crash.

“In this case, I honestly feel like God told me to sit down,” he continued. “You know, you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much sometimes you can’t see the things you’re meant to see.” (RELATED: Kevin Hart Returns To Work After Suffering Severe Injuries From Car Crash)

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see things from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. So don’t take today for granted because tomorrow’s not promised.”

As previously reported, Hart has already returned to work. The comedian began a marketing campaign for his upcoming movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” at the beginning of October.