Kim Kardashian Getting First ‘Big Acting Gig’ And It’s With Jennifer Lopez

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is working on her “first big acting gig” and it’s alongside superstar singer/actress Jennifer Lopez, of all people.

The big revelation came in a clip she shared on Instagram of the 39-year-old reality star speaking to E! News host Jason Kennedy confirming that’s she headed to the big screen with the “Second Act” star, per Harper’s Bazaar.com in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Meeting With Trump)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:55am PDT

“Kennedy asked the Kardashian, “You’re working on something with J.Lo?”(RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“I am,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star admitted. “My first big acting gig with Jennifer Lopez.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

The reality star then admitted how “excited” she was for the part and shared that she’s already memorized all her lines.

“I do,” Kim answered. “I’m so excited.”

Later the host, explained that it was “something” that they couldn’t reveal any details about just yet, before the reality star repeated, “But me and Jennifer Lopez” and audibly gasped.

Kim has appeared on the big screen in the past in smaller roles. Such films of the reality star include, “Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” “Disaster Movie” and “Ocean’s Eight.”

But for now, we will just have to wait for more tidbits to come about this project you can bet we plan on not missing!