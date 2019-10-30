Editorial

LeBron James Sends Taco Truck To First Responders Battling The Getty Fire In California

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent some food to the first responders battling the Getty Fire in California.

According to Dave McMenamin, King James sent a taco truck to the first responders handling the situation, which had already caused the three-time NBA champion to evacuate.

Now, I recognize that this is probably just a PR stunt. “Taco Tuesdays” is an all-time favorite antic of LeBron James, and I find it hard to believe it’s a coincidence that was the food he sent them Tuesday.

Given all the media beatings he’s been taking lately for essentially being a mouthpiece for the Chinese dictatorship, this would appear to be an attempt to earn some goodwill back. (SOURCE: ESPN Not Interested In Getting Involved In NBA/China Feud, Deadspin Memo Was ‘Misreported’)

Having said that, it’s still a kind gesture to send some food to the people dealing with this horrendous situation in California.

The Getty Fire is running rampant and is causing massive amounts of destruction. LeBron James is arguably the most famous and influential person in the state.

By sending some food, it might encourage others to do the same.

 

Do I still think it’s a PR move? Yes. Does that mean it’s inherently bad? Probably not. I think we can recognize he’s likely trying to earn some positive attention and applaud sending food to people who are fighting the fire.