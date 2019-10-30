LeBron James Sends Taco Truck To First Responders Battling The Getty Fire In California

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent some food to the first responders battling the Getty Fire in California.

According to Dave McMenamin, King James sent a taco truck to the first responders handling the situation, which had already caused the three-time NBA champion to evacuate.

Hearing that LeBron James has sent a taco truck to feed lunch to the first responders fighting the Getty Fire today at their base camp. James, this morning, had this to say about their efforts: “It’s an amazing job what they do and their commitment with what’s going on right now” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 29, 2019

Now, I recognize that this is probably just a PR stunt. “Taco Tuesdays” is an all-time favorite antic of LeBron James, and I find it hard to believe it’s a coincidence that was the food he sent them Tuesday.

Given all the media beatings he’s been taking lately for essentially being a mouthpiece for the Chinese dictatorship, this would appear to be an attempt to earn some goodwill back. (SOURCE: ESPN Not Interested In Getting Involved In NBA/China Feud, Deadspin Memo Was ‘Misreported’)

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

Having said that, it’s still a kind gesture to send some food to the people dealing with this horrendous situation in California.

The Getty Fire is running rampant and is causing massive amounts of destruction. LeBron James is arguably the most famous and influential person in the state.

By sending some food, it might encourage others to do the same.

Do I still think it’s a PR move? Yes. Does that mean it’s inherently bad? Probably not. I think we can recognize he’s likely trying to earn some positive attention and applaud sending food to people who are fighting the fire.