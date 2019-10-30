Le’Veon Bell Asks Fans Of The New York Jets For Patience After Rough Start

New York Jets superstar Le’Veon Bell wants fans of the team to have some patience.

The Jets are currently 1-6, and it’s just been brutal to watch. Sam Darnold was out several games with mono, the offense has been pathetic and the team hasn’t come close to meeting expectations.

Naturally, the fans want to see better results, but Bell urged them to give the team some time in a video posted on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bell is 100% correct on this one. Jets fans need to be reasonable. The team was down to their third string quarterback at one point.

You’re not winning games in the NFL playing a third string QB. You’re just not. That might be a tough pill to swallow, but that’s called reality.

With Darnold sidelined, we all knew the Jets were going to be awful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Darnold (@samdarnold) on Oct 14, 2019 at 2:56pm PDT

The Jets have some talent. It’s just a matter of it all coming together. Like Bell said in the video above, you can’t just snap your fingers to make it happen.

Winning in the NFL is incredibly difficult. It’s not easy at all. It’s especially not easy when you’re a team that’s been bad for years like the Jets.

It’s going to take Le’Veon Bell, Sam Darnold and everybody else some serious time to put it together. They’re not a winning franchise.

They’re a franchise that needs to be rehabbed and built up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Oct 28, 2019 at 2:30pm PDT

Now, if we’re having this same conversation in a year, then fans will have more of an excuse to be upset. As of right now, they just need to relax.