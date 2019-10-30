Report: Lori Loughlin Is ‘About To Break’ Following New Charges In College Admission Scam

Lori Loughlin is reportedly “about to break” following the addition of federal charges of bribery for her alleged involvement in the college admission scam, Operation Varsity Blues.

"The entire family is in chaos right now," a source close to the 55-year-old actress shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

"They knew this was a possibility, but they thought perhaps it was just a bargaining tool from the prosecution," the insider added. "Now that the charges are official, they are realizing that there is no way to avoid a moderately long prison sentence, unless they are found not guilty in a trial."

The source continued, "They feel like this is David versus Goliath. How do you go up against the federal government when the government has decided to make an example out of you? This stress is about to break them."

The insider also shared that the "Full House" actress is still adamant that she has done nothing wrong, which is why she initially didn't take the deal and plead guilty.

“Does she regret not taking the deal? Of course she does, because it would have been easier,” the insider explained. “But taking the deal would have admitted guilt, and she believes she was duped by unscrupulous people who enriched themselves off of her.”

“It is her position that she was not some sort of criminal mastermind,” the source added. “She just wanted what was best for her daughters. And it has turned into an ongoing nightmare.”

It comes after the U.S. attorney in Boston filed charges recently against Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, for Federal Program Bribery, per TMZ.

As previously reported. prosecutors say that Loughlin and her husband, who allegedly paid $500,000 to get both of their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits, bribed officials at a university that gets federal funding.

The “When Calls The Heart” star and her husband pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for their part in the college admission scam. She’s facing a maximum of 40 years behind bars if convicted. If the bribery charge sticks too, she faces an additional maximum of 5 years behind bars.