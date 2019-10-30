Editorial

Melania Wows In Stunning Charcoal Grey Trench Coat During South Carolina Trip

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits with fifth-grade students participating in the Pillowcase Project, a Red Cross program designed to help kids prepare for natural disasters, at Lambs Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump truly shined Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous charcoal grey trench coat as she stepped off the plane upon arriving in Charleston, South Carolina.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button up coat that went down to her knees as she joined the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, for a visit with fifth-graders at Lambs Elementary. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great fall look with loose hair, a matching grey belt and rust-colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Later, FLOTUS and Mrs. Pence made a stop at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston where they spoke and visited with service members at the base.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping patchwork leather coat at the White House with President Donald Trump to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters at the WH Halloween party.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.