Melania Wows In Stunning Charcoal Grey Trench Coat During South Carolina Trip

Melania Trump truly shined Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous charcoal grey trench coat as she stepped off the plane upon arriving in Charleston, South Carolina.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button up coat that went down to her knees as she joined the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence, for a visit with fifth-graders at Lambs Elementary. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great fall look with loose hair, a matching grey belt and rust-colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Later, FLOTUS and Mrs. Pence made a stop at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston where they spoke and visited with service members at the base.

First Lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence visit students at Lambs Elementary #chsnews pic.twitter.com/q2shZ4dRLq — Grace Beahm Alford (@GraceBeahm) October 30, 2019

. @FLOTUS sits at a table with 5th graders at Lambs Elementary school as they color @RedCross provided pillowcases that remind kids what to take with them inside if they need to leave their homes in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/c3B7rDZgMh — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 30, 2019

We’re back on base, where @FLOTUS & @SecondLady are getting a briefing on disaster planning, which so far is very heavy on what happens in the event of a hurricane. SC’s coast was evacuated in September as Hurricane Dorian loomed in the Atlantic Ocean. pic.twitter.com/PLQrSzETZP — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) October 30, 2019

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she turned heads when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping patchwork leather coat at the White House with President Donald Trump to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters at the WH Halloween party.

