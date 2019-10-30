Politics

Mitch McConnell Says New Resolution Only Provides Fairness And Due Process If Democrats ‘Feel Like It’

Senate Majority Leader McConnell talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the House Democrats’ proposed impeachment resolution Wednesday, saying it would just “codify their unfair process.”

“House Democrats’ impeachment resolution would just codify their unfair process. Here’s what it contemplates: 1. No due process now 2. Maybe some later 3. But only if they feel like it. No American, the president or anyone else, should be subjected to this kind of unfairness,” McConnell tweeted. (RELATED: Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Resolution For Impeachment)

Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin also attacked the resolution, calling it “fatally flawed.”

Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks noted that the resolution didn’t mention “a single high crime or misdemeanor.”

The impeachment resolution, set for a vote in the House on Thursday, lays out the ground rules for impeachment proceedings going forward. It allows for Republicans to request witnesses, by subpoena if necessary, but only on the approval of the committee chairs — who are all Democrats.