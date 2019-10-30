Mitch McConnell Says New Resolution Only Provides Fairness And Due Process If Democrats ‘Feel Like It’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the House Democrats’ proposed impeachment resolution Wednesday, saying it would just “codify their unfair process.”

“House Democrats’ impeachment resolution would just codify their unfair process. Here’s what it contemplates: 1. No due process now 2. Maybe some later 3. But only if they feel like it. No American, the president or anyone else, should be subjected to this kind of unfairness,” McConnell tweeted. (RELATED: Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Resolution For Impeachment)

House Democrats’ impeachment resolution would just codify their unfair process. Here’s what it contemplates: 1. No due process now

2. Maybe some later

3. But only if they feel like it No American, the president or anyone else, should be subjected to this kind of unfairness. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 30, 2019

Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin also attacked the resolution, calling it “fatally flawed.”

This impeachment resolution just introduced is fatally flawed. Just another awful misstep by House Dems running a circus, fueled by blind hate of the President, and lacking legitimacy, credibility, transparency and fairness. pic.twitter.com/p3ImWe6xAd — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 30, 2019

Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks noted that the resolution didn’t mention “a single high crime or misdemeanor.”

.@SpeakerPelosi plans to bring a res on impeachment to floor without naming a single high crime or misdemeanor. Why? Bc/ there are none! After Thursday, non-coastal House Dems will have to explain why they support impeaching @realDonaldTrump on charges that don’t even exist. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) October 30, 2019

The impeachment resolution, set for a vote in the House on Thursday, lays out the ground rules for impeachment proceedings going forward. It allows for Republicans to request witnesses, by subpoena if necessary, but only on the approval of the committee chairs — who are all Democrats.