NFL Gets Wine Sponsorship With BABE And Anheuser-Busch

The NFL has scored a wine sponsorship for some unknown reason.

According to Darren Rovell, the NFL has agreed to a wine sponsorship with BABE, which is an Anheuser-Busch's product.

JUST IN: The NFL has sold an official wine sponsorship to BABE, Anheuser-Busch’s wine in a can that was started by the @FATJEW. pic.twitter.com/D77DDdZ1Pg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 30, 2019

Seriously, what the hell is this? What is the NFL thinking? Wine? If the NFL is trying to move some wine, then we’re lost as a country.

The NFL isn’t a league for people who like wine. It’s a league for people who drink beer, support the troops and love America.

Wine is for people in France who call up America at the first sign of trouble.

You know what I do when somebody asks for a glass of wine during a football game at my house? I throw them out as quickly as possible and ban them from the premises.

I’m sure you all think I’m being harsh. I’m not. This is about the soul of America. The moment we let wine infiltrate our football, then we’re screwed.

I have given Roger Goodell some props this season for having the league’s TV ratings booming, but getting a wine sponsorship is simply indefensible.

It’s almost like the NFL doesn’t even know who their fanbase is.

We should pass an amendment banning wine during football games. I’d say I’d hate to do it, but I’d actually love to do it.

Reverse this decision immediately, NFL!