Nick Saban Turns 68-Years-Old

October 31 marks one of the greatest holidays of the year, but not for the reason you may think.

Sure, Halloween is a wonderful holiday, but it pales in comparison to the birthday of the greatest coach in college football history. Nick Saban was born Oct. 31, 1951 in Fairmont, West Virginia. He will celebrate his 68 birthday Thursday.

How will the GOAT (greatest of all time) be celebrating?

I'm not quite sure as Coach Saban and I have not spoken recently, but I'd bet it'll be just another day on the block for coach. He'll wake up before dawn, eat his two little debbies, and coach practice. Then, he'll unwind at the end of the night by watching some film of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

The fact is Saban probably won’t do much celebrating, and that’s why he’s the best in the business. Coach Saban doesn’t have time for a cake or a party. He’s got another national championship to win, and more five star recruits to land.

Happy birthday, Coach and roll tide!