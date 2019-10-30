REPORT: R. Kelly Skips Court Hearing Due To Infected Toe

Musician R. Kelly was not present for his latest court hearing.

The embattled singer reportedly missed the scheduled court hearing in Chicago over fears someone might step on his infected toe, according to a report published by Page Six.

TOE PROBLEM: R. Kelly did not appear in federal court today because his attorney says he had an infection in his toe. Toenail had to be removed and he was worried that someone would step on it. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hkVMuTChpZ — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) October 30, 2019

Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, confirmed Kelly had been excused from the hearing because he lost his toenail due to the infection. Greenberg also claimed Kelly was wearing a walking boot.

“It wouldn’t be good if someone stepped on his toe,” Greenberg said.

During the hearing, US District Judge Harry Leinenweber said he would wait to rule on a motion to dismiss charges and reconsider allowing Kelly to post bond. (RELATED: R. Kelly Indicted On Racketeering And Sexual Exploitation Of Children)

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in both New York and Chicago. He has been accused of racketeering and sexually abusing underage girls. The judge set the next hearing for Feb. 13.

The “Ignition” singer’s trial in Chicago has been slated to start in April, while his trial in Brooklyn has been set for May.

Kelly was denied bail because of the specifics of his case. Brooklyn federal Judge Ann Donnelly claimed Kelly was accused of crimes involving “very young girls” and being home would “certainly would do nothing to deter him” from pressuring victims into staying silent.