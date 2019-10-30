Reese Witherspoon Reveals Which Original Cast Members Will Be In Potential Third ‘Legally Blonde’

Actress Reese Witherspoon revealed the characters she thinks would return for a third “Legally Blonde” movie.

Witherspoon made the comments at the sneak preview for “The Morning Show,” according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s just a development project right now, so we’ll see,” Witherspoon said about a potential third movie.

“I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there’s so many great characters that people love,” she added. (RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Gives Update On Potential ‘Legally Blonde 3’)

Witherspoon named stars that play Elle Woods’ BFF Paulette, her husband, Emmett, and frenemy Vivian in the movie.

“If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there,” Witherspoon said.

I agree with all of the characters that Witherspoon wants to bring back for a “Legally Blonde 3.” Now, we just need to figure out if they’re actually going to do one. Part of me feels like Witherspoon is just talking about it to keep the fans happy.

Hopefully, the project goes through to production and Witherspoon gives the fans everything they’re asking for.

I wonder if Bruiser would also reprise his role, or if they’d have Woods owning a new dog.