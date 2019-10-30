Analysis

Strasburg And Rendon Lead Nationals To Game Six Victory

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Rendon #6 and Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals celebrate their teams 7-2 win against the Houston Astros in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

The Washington Nationals were able to keep their championship hopes alive Tuesday night because of the brilliant pitching of Stephen Strasburg and the five RBI’s from slugger Anthony Rendon.

The Nationals defeated the Astros 7-2 to force a decisive game seven Wednesday night in Houston. The road team has now won all six world series games. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Take Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series)

The Nationals were also able to survive a botched call in the seventh inning when Trea Turner was called out at first base for seemingly no reason. The umpires said Turner interfered with the ball, but he appeared to be just doing his job running straight to first.

However, all’s well that ends well, and thankfully the play did not impact the final result.

It was a surprising win for a Nationals team that looked finished after losing three straight games at home, with the last two coming in embarrassing fashion. But, this Nationals team has been resilient, and they showed that again on Tuesday. (RELATED: Astros Win Game 3, Defeat Nationals 4-1)  

Now, the season all comes down to one game. Both teams have played over 180 games this year, but they will be defined by whatever happens Wednesday night. The Astros are still the more talented team, but the Nationals feel like a team of destiny.

