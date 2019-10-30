Strasburg And Rendon Lead Nationals To Game Six Victory

The Washington Nationals were able to keep their championship hopes alive Tuesday night because of the brilliant pitching of Stephen Strasburg and the five RBI’s from slugger Anthony Rendon.

The Nationals defeated the Astros 7-2 to force a decisive game seven Wednesday night in Houston. The road team has now won all six world series games. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Take Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series)

Anthony Rendon came alive as the @Nationals won 7-2 in Game 6 of the World Series and forced a winner-takes-all Game 7. https://t.co/2tVp5w4MYM — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 30, 2019

The Nationals were also able to survive a botched call in the seventh inning when Trea Turner was called out at first base for seemingly no reason. The umpires said Turner interfered with the ball, but he appeared to be just doing his job running straight to first.

Trea Turner is called out for running in a straight line #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/rTjyMIw1ll — Someone’s An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) October 30, 2019

However, all’s well that ends well, and thankfully the play did not impact the final result.

It was a surprising win for a Nationals team that looked finished after losing three straight games at home, with the last two coming in embarrassing fashion. But, this Nationals team has been resilient, and they showed that again on Tuesday. (RELATED: Astros Win Game 3, Defeat Nationals 4-1)

Now, the season all comes down to one game. Both teams have played over 180 games this year, but they will be defined by whatever happens Wednesday night. The Astros are still the more talented team, but the Nationals feel like a team of destiny.

