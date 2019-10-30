See Photos From The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 1’

Photos from the new “SEAL Team” episode have been released, and they promise a ton of action.

The plot of “All Along the Watchtower: Part 1,” according to CBS’ YouTube description is, “Jason pleads to be sent to help Ray and Clay, who are abroad on a mission to protect a U.S. ambassador (Khandi Alexander) when their compound is attacked.” (REVIEW: Bravo Sees Major Changes In ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘The Strength Of The Wolf)

Judging from the photos of released for the fifth episode of season three, it looks like Jason and the guys might be a massive fight whole protecting the ambassador.

Take a look at them all below.

The plot line of defending an ambassador in a foreign country is bound to be good. We’ve had some great action sequences through the first four episodes, and I don’t think that’ll slow down tonight.

Whenever Bravo is getting in gunfights, you know the viewers are in for a very fun time.

If you’re not already watching “SEAL Team,” then I suggest you start immediately. It’s one of the best shows on TV, and it’s not hard to see why.

It’s got tons of action, it shines a light on our brave warriors and it never slows down. Tune in tonight on CBS to catch episode five of season three.

It’s going to be a fun one.