‘South Park’ Streaming Will Move To HBO Max In June 2020

HBO Max has acquired the streaming rights to “South Park.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, the hit show will move to the new streaming service in June 2020. THR also reported that the rights could be worth somewhere in the ballpark of half a billion dollars. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Oct 29, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

There are a couple things worth pointing out here. First, and most obvious, is the fact that HBO Max is out here swinging for the fence when it comes to content.

Why does HBO Max even exist? I honestly couldn’t tell you. I thought HBO Now and HBO Go were already sufficient.

Apparently, I was wrong because now there is a third streaming service tied to the network!

The fact they’re buying up all the good content means that I’m likely going to have to get it. At some point, we’re going to have to start asking ourselves if it’s worth it to subscribe to half a dozen different services.

I’m really starting to miss the old days when Netflix just seemed to have everything instead of it being spread out.

The golden age of streaming really seems to be dead when it comes to user friendliness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Oct 22, 2019 at 9:25am PDT

Secondly, the fact that the rights to “South Park” are worth half a billion dollars is truly insane. It just goes to show what a great show it is and how large the fanbase has grown.

When you start shelling out that kind of cash for a show, you know you’re dealing with an all-time classic.

Sound off in the comments with what you think of the move and if you’ll be subscribing.