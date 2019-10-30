‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Returns On Amazon Prime For Season 2 On November 1

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will return for season two on Amazon Prime on Friday.

As you all know, I am a huge junkie for this show. John Krasinski as Jack Ryan was excellent casting, and he absolutely crushed it in season one. (RELATED: John Krasinski Talks Season 2 Of ‘Jack Ryan’ On Amazon Prime)

The first run of the series was epic from start to finish. I couldn’t get enough as he traveled around the world to stop a major terror attack.

Now, it looks like the action is only getting cranked up in season two.

The plot of season two, according to Amazon’s YouTube description, is as follows:

After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for season two immediately. I might have to cancel my weekend plans and just crush “Jack Ryan” from the moment I leave work on Friday.

No trips to the bars, no dates, no trips to the grocery store or anything else. I’m getting locked in and watching our favorite American agent take out some bad guys.

“Jack Ryan” is honestly one of the most entertaining shows ever made. It’s got all the aspects we want in a hit show. It’s got action, it’s got the suspense, it’s got a great cast and it keeps us on our toes.

In terms of quality shows, good luck finding one better than “Jack Ryan.”

Tune in Friday night to watch season two! It should be great!