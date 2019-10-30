Tyrone Wallace Falls Down After Being Crossed Up By Jimmy Butler

Atlanta Hawks player Tyrone Wallace got embarrassed Tuesday night by Jimmy Butler in a game against the Miami Heat.

Butler crossed up Wallace in epic fashion, and it didn’t end well. Wallace didn’t just go the wrong direction, but he completely ate dirt as he hit the hardwood. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, Butler crossed him up so bad that Wallace literally fell down. Give it a watch below.

Jimmy completely DROPPED Tyrone Wallace pic.twitter.com/0g32vwHebf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2019

My friends, that’s about as embarrassing as it gets when it comes to pro sports. Tyrone Wallace is an NBA player and he somehow let another pro baller send him to the floor.

You kind of just have to quit, right? There’s no coming back from something like that. Falling down because you got crossed up in an actual game is something his teammates will never let him forget.

If I was on the Hawks, I’d be playing that play from Butler in the locker room on loop for at least a week. If the same thing happened to me, I’d expect nothing less from my teammates.

As for Butler, you can count on him bringing this up every single time he sees Wallace going forward. There’s no chance he’s letting it go.

Not a great look at all for the Hawks player.