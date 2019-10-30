World

US Central Command Releases Photos, Video From Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Raid

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) began releasing photos and video — in addition to previously unreported details — Wednesday of the compound where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi hid and the raid that took him out.

Photos of the compound followed, with some details redacted.

The video that followed showed U.S. forces entering the compound. (RELATED: ‘Whimpering And Screaming’: Trump Details Baghdadi’s Last Moments)

CENTCOM Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie noted that even once they had breached the perimeter of the compound, they attempted diplomacy first, urging those inside to come out peacefully.

Gen. McKenzie also stressed the efforts made by all involved to minimize civilian casualties and get all children being held inside the compound to safety.

Gen. McKenzie also confirmed earlier reports that the ISIS leader took two children with him when he fled into a dead-end tunnel, killing both of them and himself when he detonated a suicide device.

Gen. McKenzie concluded by offering his commendations to the consummate professionals who had executed the raid.

President Donald Trump announced the successful raid and the death of al-Baghdadi in a news conference Sunday morning, saying even then that he would like to see video of the ISIS leader’s moments made public.

