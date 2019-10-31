‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Gets Massive Ratings Boost In The L+7

“American Horror Story: 1984” has continued to put up huge numbers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday afternoon, the episode that aired October 16 got a 190% boost once streaming and L+7 numbers were counted up.

That means all the viewing data for a week after the initial airing put the rating at 1.45, which is a monster jump. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Throws Fans Major Twist In 100th Episode Of The Series)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

I’m not surprised at all that the ratings are this strong, and I’m not surprised they’re getting a major jump in the L+7 numbers.

“AHS: 1984” has been an incredible season. It’s been the most fun season of “American Horror Story” in a long time, and the fans are noticing.

People are tuning in and streaming as we watch the chaos unfold at Camp Redwood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Oct 21, 2019 at 5:00pm PDT

“American Horror Story” is also a perfect example of a show that people will stream. It has a cult following, and people get to it a day or two instead of the initial FX airing.

I’m a huge fan, but I also generally don’t watch it until Thursday. I wish it aired earlier, but I’m not going to complain about something like that.

It’s been a hell of a season, and I’m just glad “AHS” has “1984” and all the fans rocking once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Oct 9, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what happens when the season wraps up. Something tells me the ratings will only continue to be huge once season nine is officially in the books.