Baker Mayfield Rips Reporter And Walks Away After Simple Question

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield melted down Wednesday during a session with the media.

The young quarterback was asked if he was happy with a drive against the New England Patriots, and all hell broke loose. Instead of giving a simple answer, he decided to call it the “dumbest” question he could be asked, and then proceeded to walk out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you thought Baker Mayfield was going to grow up, the video below should erase any doubts about whether or not he still behaves like a child.

Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019

To make matters worse, Mayfield also tweeted that it’s “too bad” if he offends anybody, and talked about how he would be criticized no matter what.

Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it…. I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way… that’s too bad — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

Remember when fans of the Browns and NFL experts wanted us all to believe there were zero similarities between Mayfield and Johnny Manziel?

Good luck finding a video of Johnny Manziel treating the media this way. You can’t because it doesn’t exist.

I honestly can’t believe how hatable Baker Mayfield has become.

At this point, you’re delusional if you think the Oklahoma Heisman winner is still going to be the savior for Cleveland.

It’s just not going to happen. He’s immature, he behaves like a loose cannon and he apparently doesn’t respect the First Amendment.

At some point, you either grow up or you find yourself looking for a new job when it comes to the NFL.

I can’t wait to see what this clown does next. He has truly blown away my wildest expectations for his behavior.