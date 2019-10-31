Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Couldn’t Resist’ This ‘Witch Hunt’ Halloween Costume

Donald Trump Jr. posted a picture of him and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, wearing “witch hunt” themed Halloween costumes.

The picture, posted via Instagram, showed Guilfoyle wearing a witch costume and Trump Jr. behind her in a camouflage hunting outfit and bow. The two began dating in early 2018.

“Witch Hunt!!!” Trump Jr. wrote. “Happy Halloween folks! With all the bullshit the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist. #witchhunt #halloween #halloweencostume #trickortreat @kimberlyguilfoyle”

The term “witch hunt” has often been used by President Donald Trump and his family and supporters to describe the Democratic-led investigations surrounding his presidency, from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to the current House impeachment inquiry into the president’s July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine. (RELATED: ‘I Wish My Name Was Hunter Biden’: Donald Trump Jr. Has A Theory On How To Give ‘Fake News Media’ An ‘Aneurysm’)

Trump Jr. called Mueller’s then-ongoing Russia investigation the “greatest witch hunt since Salem” in a February 2018 interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.