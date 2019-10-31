‘This Ain’t Over’: Doug Collins Challenges Schiff To Testify About Whistleblower

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins challenged California Rep. Adam Schiff Thursday to testify about his office’s contacts with the CIA analyst whose whistleblower complaint has led to impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“Folks, this ain’t over. Get ready,” Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said at a press conference after the House voted largely along partisan lines to formally begin impeachment proceedings.

“I tell you what, when it gets to the Judiciary Committee, I do have one thing for Mr. Schiff,” said Collins. “Come to the Judiciary Committee. Be the first witness and take every question asked of you. Starting with your own involvement with the whistleblower.”

The whistleblower, who has not been identified, contacted an aide to Schiff before filing his complaint on Aug. 12. Schiff’s office has said the aide referred the whistleblower to the intelligence community inspector general.

For weeks after the existence of the complaint was first reported, Schiff, a Democrat, implied that he was not aware of the substance of the complaint.

Republicans have accused Schiff of colluding with the whistleblower in order to provoke impeachment proceedings. The whistleblower accused Trump of abusing his office in his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

