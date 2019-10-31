Elizabeth Warren Says ‘Cost’ Of Medicare For All Could Be 2 Million Lost Jobs

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren admitted Wednesday that Medicare for All could result in two million lost jobs.

In an interview with New Hampshire Public Radio, the Democratic presidential contender said she concurs with a study from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst that said socialized medicine would probably have a devastating impact on the those working in the current private health care industry.

Warren called that “part of the cost issue.”

“So, I agree. I think this is part of the cost issue and should be part of a cost plan,” Warren told Public Radio.

“Although, do recognize on this what we’re talking about … how much of our health care dollars have not gone to health care?” (RELATED: Americans Want Universal Medicare But Don’t Want To Pay Higher Taxes For It)

Warren again dodged questions about whether Medicare for All would also drive middle class taxes up, continuing to say overall family costs would go down.

”Back when I was studying it, about two out of every three families [who] filed for bankruptcy did so following a serious medical problem. And here’s the thing …We know that Medicare for All is the cheapest way to provide health care coverage for everyone. So we can pay for this. We will see most likely rich people’s costs go up, corporations costs go up, but the costs to middle class families will go down.

Warren again promised to deliver a medicare plan very soon. The senator was shown backing away from fully implementing Medicare for All in a leaked video with Warren speaking privately to union bosses.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who has been the driving force of the Medicare for All plan, has flatly said that taxes will have to rise to pay for the program. Sanders has also said that his plan will “absolutely”include illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Would Medicare For All Have Been There For Bernie?”

Sanders is an enthusiastic fan of universal medicare in Canada, where socialized medicine continues to create challenges. Wait times have become such an issue for Canadians that tens of thousands of them leave the country to seek medical treatment elsewhere — usually the United States. In 2016, over 63,000 Canadians sought foreign health care, according to a 2017 report released from the Fraser Institute.

Socialized medicine in Canada anything but free. The think-tank reported that the average Canadian family spends over $12,000 in taxes on government-funded health care.