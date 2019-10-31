Geraldo Rivera On Impeachment Resolution: ‘Sucky Ain’t A High Crime’

Geraldo Rivera made it clear Thursday what he thought of the House Democrats’ impeachment resolution, calling the whole thing “bullsh*t.”

“Hearing Democrats talking about their ‘solemn responsibility’ makes me gag,” Rivera tweeted. “It’s bullshit. They failed with the Russia hoax, then dropped that 2 1/2 year $45 million crusade when they discovered another hook. @realDonaldTrump’s #Ukraine call was sucky. Sucky ain’t a high crime.”

Rivera, who has been critical of the president on a number of issues, conceded that the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “sucky,” but proceeded to argue that it did not meet the standard of an impeachable offense. “Sucky ain’t a high crime,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Some Things Never Change, Dad’: Ivanka Trump Tweets Support In Face Of Impeachment)

Rivera also stressed the point that the impeachment resolution passed Thursday was “strictly partisan,” saying that it was “only technically correct” to claim that the measure passed the House when in fact it only passed among Democrats with one vote from Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash.

It’s only technically correct to say “House passes a resolution formalizing #impeachment.”

Democrats passed it without a single Republican vote. Those pretentiously intoning how history will judge best remember this as a strictly partisan sectarian event-the sect of Democrats. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 31, 2019

Hours earlier, Rivera had weighed in on the partisan nature of the ongoing impeachment proceedings, wondering how history would judge an eventual impeachment if every step in the process came down to a party-line vote.

It’s possible that this entire #ImpeachmentInquiry will be determined by straight party line votes. How will America react when the whole process removing a @POTUS is starkly revealed as a ploy to undo a duly elected president? A Democratic coup? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 31, 2019

#Impeachment is being triggered solely by the House Democrat majority. Why are they impeaching @realDonaldTrump?

Because they hate him, and because they can. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 31, 2019

“Why are they impeaching @realdonaldtrump?” he asked. “Because they hate him, and because they can.”