Geraldo Rivera On Impeachment Resolution: ‘Sucky Ain’t A High Crime’

Geraldo Rivera smiles at the media after meeting with U.S.President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Geraldo Rivera made it clear Thursday what he thought of the House Democrats’ impeachment resolution, calling the whole thing “bullsh*t.”

“Hearing Democrats talking about their ‘solemn responsibility’ makes me gag,” Rivera tweeted. “It’s bullshit. They failed with the Russia hoax, then dropped that 2 1/2 year $45 million crusade when they discovered another hook. @realDonaldTrump’s #Ukraine call was sucky. Sucky ain’t a high crime.”

Rivera, who has been critical of the president on a number of issues, conceded that the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “sucky,” but proceeded to argue that it did not meet the standard of an impeachable offense. “Sucky ain’t a high crime,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Some Things Never Change, Dad’: Ivanka Trump Tweets Support In Face Of Impeachment)

Rivera also stressed the point that the impeachment resolution passed Thursday was “strictly partisan,” saying that it was “only technically correct” to claim that the measure passed the House when in fact it only passed among Democrats with one vote from Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash.

Hours earlier, Rivera had weighed in on the partisan nature of the ongoing impeachment proceedings, wondering how history would judge an eventual impeachment if every step in the process came down to a party-line vote.

“Why are they impeaching @realdonaldtrump?” he asked. “Because they hate him, and because they can.”