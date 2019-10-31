Illinois Is Favored By 20.5 Against Rutgers

Rutgers is so bad that they’re expected to get smashed by Illinois.

The current line on the football game is -20.5 in favor of the Fighting Illini. I’m not kidding, folks. The University of Illinois is favored to win a college football game against a Power Five opponent by damn near three touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seriously, how bad is Rutgers? Illinois is better than people think, they beat Wisconsin and have some wins this season. I’m not dogging them, but let’s not pretend like they’re a solid team.

They’re average at best, and that might be too nice. Yet, they’re expected to kick Rutgers in the teeth. I’m honestly shocked at this line.

It’s honestly mind-boggling how bad Rutgers is at football. If you find yourself as three touchdown dogs to Illinois, you should just cancel the program.

That might be the most embarrassing line I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen some garbage lines during my days. It’s wildly disrespectful.

At this point, would Rutgers be favored against most FCS teams? I’m thinking the answer is no.

Best of luck Rutgers. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on BTN. If Illinois actually wins by three touchdowns, then just shut the Scarlet Knights down because they don’t deserve to have a program.