Mattress Mack Loses More Than $13 Million After The Nationals Win The World Series

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale lost a shocking amount of money after the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Mack had been flying around the country placing bets for weeks on the Astros to win the World Series, and kept the cash moving no matter what was happening in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s lost it all. According to The Action Network, Mack lost more than $13 million dollars when the Nats won game seven Wednesday night.

“Mattress Mack” spent a lot of time & money flying around the country gambling to hedge his $20 million in liability from his “Astros win” promo. He wanted to give away the mattresses & furniture. With the Astros down 4 into their final at bats, the realization is setting in. pic.twitter.com/uBxErEbP40 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 31, 2019

According to Rovell, Mack says he’d do it all over again if he had the chance. I find that really hard to believe. I find that extremely difficult to see as a truthful statement.

Mattress Mack admits he bet more than $13 million on Astros, but says he hedged his furniture promotion “perfectly.” Says he would to it all over again https://t.co/7t13WTL3GN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 31, 2019

Look at the video above. That’s a broken man. That’s the sign of a man who took his money and might as well just lit it on fire.

You think that guy would do this all over again? Give me a break. That’s just Mack trying to make himself feel better.

Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, loses north of $13 million and then actually wants to repeat that life event.

If I lost $13 million in a day, you probably wouldn’t see me for weeks. I’d be on such a booze filled bender that it’d blow your minds.

Yet, Mattress Mack is apparently chill with losing that kind of cash.

Better luck next year, Mack!