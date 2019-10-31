Karl-Anthony Towns And Joel Embiid Get Into Crazy Fight During Game

Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid got into a physical altercation Wednesday night when the 76ers beat the Timberwolves.

The two NBA big men got entangled near the free throw line, and quickly started going at it. At one point, the Timberwolves star had Embiid in a headlock. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give the fight a watch below. It’s absolutely out of control. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Put KAT and Joel Embiid on the UFC 244 undercard pic.twitter.com/5GDwokzXQy — BroBible (@BroBible) October 31, 2019

BENCHES CLEAR AS JOEL EMBIID AND KARL ANTHONY-TOWNS GO AT IT pic.twitter.com/pXrCukYQPK — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019

Embiid was laughing at KAT after they got separated pic.twitter.com/SesNb0VBKF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

Embiid’s reaction after the game? Well, he just wanted the world to know that he’s not a “b*tch.”

“Well first of all, I ain’t no b—-.” Joel Embiid says he did what he had to do. pic.twitter.com/U1EBLi38n5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2019

I know I rag on the NBA on a regular basis for being weak. There’s a lot of guys in the league that talk a big game, but wouldn’t ever think about getting into an actual fight.

Credit for these two for actually being willing to go. If you’re going to talk a big game, then you have to be ready to back it up.

When it was go time, KAT and Embiid both were willing to engage in a little physical altercation, which is something you don’t see very often.

Also, I love the small dude who tried to rush in to stop this fight. KAT and Embiid are two of the biggest players in the league.

This is the land of giants. What the hell did he think he was going to accomplish?

Either way, props to KAT and Embiid for actually doing a little more than just talking. That’s something I never thought I’d see in the current era of the NBA!