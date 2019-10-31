State Lawmaker Calls A Miscarriage ‘Just Some Mess On A Napkin’ As She Scoffs At Bill Protecting Bodies Of Aborted Babies

Democratic Pennsylvania state Rep. Wendy Ullman bashed a bill protecting the bodies of aborted babies Tuesday, calling an early miscarriage “just some mess on a napkin.”

Ullman spoke out against H.B. 1890 Tuesday, a bill that would “establish requirements for the final disposition of the remains of unborn children after their demise,” brought forward by Republican Pennsylvania state Rep. Francis Ryan. Ullman previously voted against a May bill prohibiting discriminatory abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

A video the Pennsylvania Family Council originally posted shows Ullman protesting against the bill, saying, “It refers specifically to the product of conception after fertilization which covers an awful lot of territory.” (RELATED: Buttigieg Weighs In On Fetal Remains Found On Late Indiana Abortion Doctor’s Property)

“I think we all understand the concept of the loss of a fetus, but we’re also talking about a woman who comes into a facility and is having cramps and — not to be, not to be, concrete — an early miscarriage is just some mess on a napkin,” the lawmaker said. She did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:

The Pennsylvania Family Council called Ullman’s comment “one of the most insensitive comments ever uttered by a Pennsylvania State legislator.” (RELATED: Abortion Doctor Who Hoarded Fetuses Faulted WWII Bombings For His ‘Perception’ Of Humanity, Filmmaker Says)

“A miscarriage, no matter how early, does not result in a ‘mess on a napkin’ but the loss of a child,” Vice President for Policy for Pennsylvania Family Institute Tom Shaheen said in a statement Thursday posted with the video on YouTube. “Each human life deserves respect, even when lost at an early stage in development.”

Shaheen added that every Pennsylvanian should be appalled by the comment.

“The remains of human beings should be treated better than medical waste. Rep. Frank Ryan’s bill is a compassionate effort to help offer some closure to many mothers and families in Pennsylvania,” added Shaheen. Ryan did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

The bill comes after family members discovered 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains in the Illinois garage of the late abortionist Ulrich Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3. Klopfer ran three abortion clinics during his lifetime and performed over 30,000 abortions since he began operating in 1974.

The Pennsylvania Family Council did not yet respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

