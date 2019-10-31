Nationals Winning The World Series Against The Astros In Game 7 Draws More Than 21 Million Viewers

Game seven of the World Series generated monster TV ratings as the Washington Nationals beat the Astros for the championship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the early numbers have the viewership of game seven at just north of 21 million on Fox, which makes it the most watched baseball game since 2017. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 30, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT

The TV ratings might have been trash to start for the series, but they bounced back in a big way down the stretch.

Nobody seemed to care about this series in the early games, and the ratings were far below what the NFL was putting up in primetime games.

However, getting more than 21 million viewers is a monstrous outing for the MLB and Fox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:11am PDT

All things considered, Fox and the people running the MLB have to be happy with the initial numbers for game seven.

It looked like the series was bound to have horrific ratings from start to finish. Obviously, the drama down the stretch changed things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:38pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the Nats taking home the title against the Astros. There’s no question they earned it.