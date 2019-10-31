Former Congressman Breaks Down What Red Flag Laws Really Mean For Law Abiding Citizens

Former Republican Georgia Congressman Bob Barr is an ex-attorney and a Second Amendment enthusiast.
With several states already putting red flag laws on the books, he decided to sit down and explain what exactly these “emergency risk prevention laws” means for law abiding Americans.
See what Barr has to say in the video below.
———————————————————————————————————————
Did you catch the last episode of The Barr Report? Check it out here:
Former Congressman Bob Barr Who Led Clinton Impeachment Weighs In On Trump Impeachment
… and some of Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security
Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA
Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning
Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out
Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall
Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection
Hero or War Criminal? SEAL Who Killed Terrorists Faces Lifetime Trial
Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”