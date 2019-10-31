Sasse Has Message For The ‘Murderous Bastard’ Leading ISIS

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday released a statement directed at the “murderous bastard” leading ISIS after the terrorist organization announced there would be a new leader.

“We killed the last murderous bastard who ran ISIS. Let’s go get the next one,” Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement after ISIS announced that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi will take Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s place.

The statement comes after President Donald Trump announced the death of another ISIS leader Tuesday, saying that U.S. forces killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s replacement. (RELATED: President Trump Announces Death Of Another ISIS Leader)

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” Trump said on Twitter. “Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!” (RELATED: Trump Announces Hero Dog ‘Conan’ Will Visit White House)

Al-Baghdadi died in a U.S. raid in Northern Syria, after being the leader of ISIS since 2013.