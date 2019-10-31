Trump Announces Hero Dog ‘Conan’ Will Visit White House

President Donald Trump announced early Thursday morning that the heroic dog “Conan,” who was involved in the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would be visiting the White House next week.

Trump made the announcement while responding to a photo-shopped meme of the dog, created by the Daily Wire, accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (RELATED: All The Times The Media Said Trump’s Presidency Was Toast)

“Thank you Daily Wire,” Trump said. “Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week!”

The dog raided Al-Baghdadi’s compound along with U.S. forces, where a “whimpering and screaming” Al-Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest, killing himself and his three children. (RELATED: FBI Discovers Homegrown Islamic Terror Compound In Alabama)

Trump declassified the dog’s picture earlier this week, crediting Conan for the death of the world’s most wanted terrorist.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” Trump said Monday.