Watch Videos Of The Washington Nationals Celebrating After Winning The World Series

The Washington Nationals cut loose Wednesday night after beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.

The Nationals took home a championship after winning game seven in enemy territory, and the booze was flowing afterwards.

In classic American fashion, the players were celebrating out of their minds following the biggest game of their lives.

Watch the videos of the celebrations below. They’re awesome.

Did you know Juan Soto is 21 now?!?! pic.twitter.com/GF8zsBJlZV — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) October 31, 2019

ALEXA PLAY “WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS” FT. MAD MAX AND CHILDISH BAMBINO#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/aLaP4vU0sU — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

It’s still raining in DC OH WAIT NVM THAT’S OUR CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION IN HOUSTON#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/5oS6cZxy7N — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

THE FORCE IS ALWAYS WITH DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/5cafBlC01o — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

My friends, it doesn’t get much purer than those videos. Look at the raw joy. Look at the raw emotion. You can’t fake that kind of energy.

Those men took the field in a tied series, fought like hell and are coming back to Washington D.C. as champions.

They should be celebrating until they pass out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 30, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT

There are moments in life that you remember forever. There are moments in life your family will talk about for years and decades later.

That’s what this is for every single player on the Nationals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington nationals (@nationals) on Oct 30, 2019 at 8:50pm PDT

I hope like hell the booze keeps flowing for days. Every single player on the Nats has earned that right. Pour one out for this city, America and our founding fathers.