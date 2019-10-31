Whistleblower’s Cover Blown

On today’s podcast we get into the background of the “whistleblower,” which makes it clear why Democrats wanted to keep him hidden. Also, the media actually reported on President Trump tweeting a PhotoShopped picture of the dog in the al-Baghdadi raid the Medal of Honor, Kamala Harris’ campaign is imploding, and a Houston furniture store owner lost a $3.5 million bet on the World Series but actually won in the long run.

Real Clear Investigations has reported the indignity of the so-called whistleblower that kicked off the latest push by Democrats to impeach the President. Turns out he’s an anti-Trump Democrat with a lot of ties to the DNC, Joe Biden, and Adam Schiff’s staff. He was also removed from the White House after leaking information that ended up in the media. No wonder Democrats don’t want him to testify. We have the story.

President Trump tweeted a fake picture of himself awarding the Medal of Honor to the dog from the al-Baghdadi raid and the New York Times was all over it. It’s a testament to just how far journalism has fallen that they’d track down the recipient from the original photo in the hope that he’d be upset (he wasn’t). Journalism is dead, and it was suicide. We get into all of it.

Kamala Harris is not doing well in the Democratic primary. Her campaign is almost out of money, laying off staff and cutting the pay of those she’s keeping. Her problem is she has a background in law enforcement and the Democratic Party has positioned itself as anti-law enforcement. We get into the details.

The Washington Nationals won the World Series last night and a guy named “Mattress Mack” lost the $3.5 million bet he laid on the Astros winning it all. But the furniture store owner actually won more in the long run since his chain of stores in Houston had promised to refund all purchases over $3,000 if they’d won. We explain it all.

