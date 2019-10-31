White House Responds To Impeachment Inquiry Vote

The Office of the Press Secretary issued a statement Thursday after the House of Representatives voted to open an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The House voted to open the inquiry 232-196 mostly along party lines. About a month earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry, which followed a whistleblower filing a complaint alleging Trump pressured Ukraine to dig up political dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“The president has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding does not hurt President Trump; it hurts the American people,” the statement from the Office of the Press Secretary reads. (RELATED: MSNBC Cuts Off Jim Jordan Just As He Starts To Talk About The Whistleblower)

“Instead of focusing on pressing issues that impact real families, like reducing gun violence, passing the USMCA, improving healthcare, lowering prescription drug costs, securing our southern border, and modernizing our aging infrastructure, the Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment,” it continues.

The statement went on to explain that with the House vote, Democrats and Pelosi “have done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules,” adding that Pelosi’s and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s decision to conduct a second round of hearings “fails to provide any due process whatsoever to the [a]dministration.”

“The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense. That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American,” the statement concluded.

