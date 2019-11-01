Poll: 56 Percent Of Women, 18 Percent Of Republicans Favor Impeaching And Removing Trump

A new poll released by the Washington Post and ABC News indicates a major gender and partisan gap on Americans’ feelings about impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office.

According to The Post:

“Among Democrats, support for removing the president from office is overwhelming, with 82 percent in favor and 13 percent opposed. Among Republicans, it is almost the reverse, with 82 percent opposed and 18 percent in favor, even as the president’s approval rating reached a new low among members of his party. Independents are closely divided, with 47 percent favoring removal and 49 percent opposed.”

Other data from the poll indicates a large gender gap in Americans’ feelings on impeachment. 56 percent of women want to see Trump impeached and removed, while only 42 percent of men do.

The impeachment saga reached a fever pitch Thursday as the House of Representatives voted to officially open an impeachment inquiry over President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Nearly every House Democrat voted to open the inquiry, though two Democrats, New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew and Minnesota’s Collin Peterson, voted no. No Republicans voted to open the inquiry.

The White House released a statement slamming the House vote, reading in part, “The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense. That is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.”

The Daily Caller reported last week that many Senate Republicans are refusing to rule out voting to remove Trump from office in an impeachment trial. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

The WaPo/ABC poll was “conducted by telephone October 27-30, 2019, among a random national sample of 1,003 adults, with 65 percent reached on cell phones and 35 percent on landlines.”