Police: Four People Fatally Shot At Halloween Party In California

Four people were fatally shot Thursday night at an “Airbnb mansion party” for Halloween, police reported early Friday.

Orinda police received a call late Thursday responding to shots being fired at a short-term rental in Lucille Way, according to East Bay Times. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Couldn’t Resist’ This ‘Witch Hunt’ Halloween Costume)

The Halloween party was advertised on social media posts as an “Airbnb mansion party ” where attendees were told to “DM” the host for the party’s location adding it was “BYOB” and “BYOW.” Doors were scheduled to open at 10 p.m. and shortly after the shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. More than 100 people were reportedly in attendance. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Trolls ‘The Rock’ With His Halloween Costume)

Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office tweeted an update on the homicide, reporting they are actively investigating a shooting in Orinda.

Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

Video from the scene shows victims being rushed into ambulances.

Four people were killed and at least four others were hurt in a Halloween night shooting at a house party in Orinda, police say. https://t.co/1w0PF7h76s – No suspect information at the moment

– Witnesses said the shooting happened during a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental pic.twitter.com/WGDMzH1TXW — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) November 1, 2019



Details are still developing.