Alaska Congressman Head-Butts Left-Wing Activists’ Camera

An Alaskan congressman head-butted a left-wing activist group’s camera after being asked about foreign interference in government elections, video shows.

Republican Alaska Rep. Don Young, 86, slowly head-butted a camera as media from the left-wing activist group MoveOn followed Young down the hall, a video posted by Move On shows. (RELATED: Is Alaska Rep Don Young The Most Badass Member Of Congress? Yes.)

“Watch Republican Congressman @RepDonYoung (R-AK) headbutt the camera when we asked him if it’s okay to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections,” MoveOn wrote in a tweet. “And no, he never answered the question.”



WATCH:

Watch Republican Congressman @repdonyoung (R-AK) headbutt the camera when we asked him if it’s okay to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections. And no, he never answered the question. pic.twitter.com/FWgmkdzycG — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 31, 2019

The video shows MoveOn media following Young and questioning him about foreign governments interfering in elections, asking “Is that an acceptable thing to have happen? It’s a simple yes or no question.”

Young approaches the videographer and slowly head-butts the camera before saying with a smile, “There you go.”

Young’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

