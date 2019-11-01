Andrew Cuomo: ‘We Didn’t Have Hurricanes’ Before Climate Change

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed climate change for damaging floods in upstate New York, and claimed that natural disasters didn’t happen before climate change.

“Ali, anyone who questions extreme weather and climate change is just delusional at this point,” Cuomo told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi. ” We have seen in the State of New York and we have seen — it is something we never had before.”

"We didn't have hurricanes or super storms or tornadoes," Cuomo added.

Cuomo declared a state of emergency earlier this week after severe flooding ravaged upstate New York. The empire state endured record rainfall on Halloween, leading to power outages and school closings throughout the area.

“This is a storm that came up just over night and dropped about five inches of rain,” Cuomo said. “It was literally a matter of life and death for people. I was at one of the sides this morning, the river over came its banks with five inches of water. The streets looked like rivers themselves.”

Democrats have sounded the alarm over climate change in recent years, with some 2020 presidential candidates claiming that the U.S. has as little as a decade left to take action on climate change or face certain doom.